Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696220057

Sycamore Gap tree – latest: Chainsaw found as police search barn of former lumberjack

Sycamore Gap, thought to be around 300 years old, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner

Matt Mathers,Lydia Patrick,Tara Cobham
Monday 02 October 2023 05:14
Comments

Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’

The police have seized a large chainsaw as they searched a barn closeby to where the Sycamore Gap tree stood.

Officers searched Plankey Mill farm, a property inhabited until recently by Walter Renwick, 69, who has taken to social media to vehemently deny his involvement in the cutting down the tree.

The retired lumberjack said to have been arrested over the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree has insisted to the Sun: “I didn’t do it.”

Speculation over what happened to the iconic tree has been rife since it was found next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland having been chopped down overnight on Wednesday.

Mr Renwick reportedly owned the land until a few weeks ago when he lost a legal battle with the landowners, The Jesuits in Britain.

A man in his sixties was arrested by Northumbria Police on Friday. A teenager was also arrested but released on bail.

His daughter-in-law Lauren told The Times. She said: “He’s in custody right now [in Newcastle police station] for something he hasn’t even done. He’s got two leaking heart valves. He’s never fit enough to get up there.”

Recommended

1696150017

Retired lumberjack ‘arrested over felling' insists he ‘didn’t do it’

A retired lumberjack said to have been arrested over the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree has insisted he “didn’t do it”.

Speculation over what happened to the iconic tree has been rife since it was found next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland having been chopped down overnight on Wednesday.

Northumbria Police began searching the farm of former lumberjack Walter Renwick, 69, on Friday night, according to The Times.

The pensioner’s daughter-in-law Lauren identified him as the man in his sixties who was arrested by police on Friday, saying: “He’s in custody right now [in Newcastle police station] for something he hasn’t even done. He’s got two leaking heart valves. He’s never fit enough to get up there.”

The 69-year-old himself has denied locals’ and online accusations that he was behind the tree’s cutting down.

Mr Renwick told The Sun he understood why there were rumours circulating about him, citing the nature of his former job and his recent eviction from his property, but he insisted: “I didn’t do it.”

Tara Cobham1 October 2023 09:46
1696219200

In pictures - The Sycamore Gap tree

One reflects on all the tree has ‘observed’ since it was a sapling

(PA)

People left tributes to the 300-year-old tree which was felled overnight on Wednesday

(EPA)

The stump that remains of the Sycamore Gap tree

(EPA)
Lydia Patrick2 October 2023 05:00
1696215600

‘Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back'

“Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does,” is the devastating verdict of experts on the iconic Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled.

With police believing it to be a deliberate act of vandalism, the chainsaw-cutting down of the world-famous tree next to Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland, has triggered widespread outrage and sorrow.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation on Thursday after the majestic Sycamore Gap tree, thought to be around 300 years old, was cut down overnight. The force arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident but has since released him on bail.

A man in his sixties was arrested on Friday evening. He remains in police custody.

Read the full story here

Sycamore Gap: ‘Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does’

Experts say vandal likely had previous experience chopping down trees but is not a professional

Lydia Patrick2 October 2023 04:00
1696212000

Watch - Hairy Biker shares his fury

Lydia Patrick2 October 2023 03:00
1696208400

‘I wrote The Secret Life of Trees – here’s why the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree was so significant'

Author Colin Tudge explores why the felling of the tree could mark a shift in collective mindset

I’m a tree expert – here’s how the Sycamore Gap tree ‘felt’ as it fell | Colin Tudge

Perhaps this once magnificent tree, reduced overnight to lumber, might become a symbol of a new enlightenment, writes ‘The Secret Life of Trees’ author Colin Tudge

Lydia Patrick2 October 2023 02:00
1696204800

What happened to the Sycamore Gap tree?

Lydia Patrick2 October 2023 01:00
1696201200

Watch - the site where the tree was culled

Lydia Patrick2 October 2023 00:00
1696197651

Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?

Striking a note of optimism after the iconic Sycamore Gap tree was felled, experts have suggested it could be saved.

In an incident that caused widespread outrage and upset, the world-famous tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was chopped down overnight on Wednesday.

However, all hope is not lost, according to Andrew Poad of the National Trust, who pointed to the health of the ancient Sycamore Gap, which is thought to be around 300 years old, as giving reason to believe the tree could regrow.

Read the full story here

Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?

Widespread outrage and upset as police believe cutting down of tree was deliberate act of vandalism

Lydia Patrick1 October 2023 23:00
1696194051

Important new update in tree felling investigation

Northumbria Police recovered a ‘massive chainsaw’ from a farm eight miles away from the site where the Sycamore Gap stood, report the Mail.

The power tool was seized from Plankey Mill farm as police searched the home of ex lumberjack, Walter Renwick, 69, who has taken to social media to vehemently deny his involvement in the destruction of the tree.

Lydia Patrick1 October 2023 22:00
1696190451

A renewed sense of gratitude for trees

As mourners share tributes to the fallen Sycamore Gap tree, people are expressing their admiration for other natural leafy landmarks.

Lydia Patrick1 October 2023 21:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in