Sycamore Gap tree – latest: Chainsaw found as police search barn of former lumberjack
Sycamore Gap, thought to be around 300 years old, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner
Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’
The police have seized a large chainsaw as they searched a barn closeby to where the Sycamore Gap tree stood.
Officers searched Plankey Mill farm, a property inhabited until recently by Walter Renwick, 69, who has taken to social media to vehemently deny his involvement in the cutting down the tree.
The retired lumberjack said to have been arrested over the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree has insisted to the Sun: “I didn’t do it.”
Speculation over what happened to the iconic tree has been rife since it was found next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland having been chopped down overnight on Wednesday.
Mr Renwick reportedly owned the land until a few weeks ago when he lost a legal battle with the landowners, The Jesuits in Britain.
A man in his sixties was arrested by Northumbria Police on Friday. A teenager was also arrested but released on bail.
His daughter-in-law Lauren told The Times. She said: “He’s in custody right now [in Newcastle police station] for something he hasn’t even done. He’s got two leaking heart valves. He’s never fit enough to get up there.”
Retired lumberjack 'arrested over felling' insists he 'didn't do it'
A retired lumberjack said to have been arrested over the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree has insisted he “didn’t do it”.
Speculation over what happened to the iconic tree has been rife since it was found next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland having been chopped down overnight on Wednesday.
Northumbria Police began searching the farm of former lumberjack Walter Renwick, 69, on Friday night, according to The Times.
The pensioner’s daughter-in-law Lauren identified him as the man in his sixties who was arrested by police on Friday, saying: “He’s in custody right now [in Newcastle police station] for something he hasn’t even done. He’s got two leaking heart valves. He’s never fit enough to get up there.”
The 69-year-old himself has denied locals’ and online accusations that he was behind the tree’s cutting down.
Mr Renwick told The Sun he understood why there were rumours circulating about him, citing the nature of his former job and his recent eviction from his property, but he insisted: “I didn’t do it.”
In pictures - The Sycamore Gap tree
‘Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back'
“Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does,” is the devastating verdict of experts on the iconic Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled.
With police believing it to be a deliberate act of vandalism, the chainsaw-cutting down of the world-famous tree next to Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland, has triggered widespread outrage and sorrow.
Northumbria Police launched an investigation on Thursday after the majestic Sycamore Gap tree, thought to be around 300 years old, was cut down overnight. The force arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident but has since released him on bail.
A man in his sixties was arrested on Friday evening. He remains in police custody.
Sycamore Gap: 'Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does'
Experts say vandal likely had previous experience chopping down trees but is not a professional
‘I wrote The Secret Life of Trees – here’s why the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree was so significant'
Author Colin Tudge explores why the felling of the tree could mark a shift in collective mindset
I’m a tree expert – here’s how the Sycamore Gap tree ‘felt’ as it fell | Colin Tudge
Perhaps this once magnificent tree, reduced overnight to lumber, might become a symbol of a new enlightenment, writes ‘The Secret Life of Trees’ author Colin Tudge
What happened to the Sycamore Gap tree?
Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?
Striking a note of optimism after the iconic Sycamore Gap tree was felled, experts have suggested it could be saved.
In an incident that caused widespread outrage and upset, the world-famous tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was chopped down overnight on Wednesday.
However, all hope is not lost, according to Andrew Poad of the National Trust, who pointed to the health of the ancient Sycamore Gap, which is thought to be around 300 years old, as giving reason to believe the tree could regrow.
Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?
Widespread outrage and upset as police believe cutting down of tree was deliberate act of vandalism
Important new update in tree felling investigation
Northumbria Police recovered a ‘massive chainsaw’ from a farm eight miles away from the site where the Sycamore Gap stood, report the Mail.
The power tool was seized from Plankey Mill farm as police searched the home of ex lumberjack, Walter Renwick, 69, who has taken to social media to vehemently deny his involvement in the destruction of the tree.
A renewed sense of gratitude for trees
As mourners share tributes to the fallen Sycamore Gap tree, people are expressing their admiration for other natural leafy landmarks.
