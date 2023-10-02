Sycamore Gap tree – latest: Chainsaw found as police search barn of former lumberjack

✕ Close Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’

The police have seized a large chainsaw as they searched a barn closeby to where the Sycamore Gap tree stood.

Officers searched Plankey Mill farm, a property inhabited until recently by Walter Renwick, 69, who has taken to social media to vehemently deny his involvement in the cutting down the tree.

The retired lumberjack said to have been arrested over the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree has insisted to the Sun: “I didn’t do it.”

Speculation over what happened to the iconic tree has been rife since it was found next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland having been chopped down overnight on Wednesday.

Mr Renwick reportedly owned the land until a few weeks ago when he lost a legal battle with the landowners, The Jesuits in Britain.

A man in his sixties was arrested by Northumbria Police on Friday. A teenager was also arrested but released on bail.

His daughter-in-law Lauren told The Times. She said: “He’s in custody right now [in Newcastle police station] for something he hasn’t even done. He’s got two leaking heart valves. He’s never fit enough to get up there.”