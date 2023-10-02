The Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland appeared in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves before it was felled in what police called a “deliberate act of vandalism” overnight between Wednesday, 27 September and Thursday, 28 September.

In a scene near the beginning of the Kevin Reynolds-directed movie, the world-famous tree - believed to be around 300 years old - can be seen as Robin Hood (Kevin Costner) and Azeem Edin Bashir Al Bakir (Morgan Freeman) walk along Hadrian’s Wall.

A man in his 60s who was arrested in connection with the felling has been bailed.

A vehicle repair specialist planted a sapling near the tree but it has been removed.