Sycamore Gap tree - latest: Two men due to appear in court over felling of centuries old tree
The tragedy of the felled tree - which dated back to medieval times - caused national outrage in September
Two men are due to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree.
Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, have been charged with causing criminal damage, the Crown Prosecution Service said. They are on bail.
There was a national outcry in September when the much-loved, centuries-old tree in rural Northumberland was found to have been cut down.
The tree, believed to have been one of the most photographed in the country, used to sit in a gap along Hadrian’s Wall – a Unesco world heritage site – and a popular hotspot for tourists and walkers.
Its origins are believed to have dated back to medieval times and it has been excavated on two previous occasions – between 1908 and 1911 and again between 1982 and 1987 – when Roman remains linked to Hadrian’s Wall were found.
Northumberland National Park (NNP) said it had received 2,000 “heartfelt” messages from people from all around the world expressing sadness and that it had been inundated with offers of help.
Sycamore Gap tree given new life at top-secret lab
Shoots from the rescued seeds and twigs of the Sycamore Gap have sprung up in a secret National Trust laboratory, fuelling hopes the iconic tree will regrow after it was cut down with a chainsaw.
Scientists acted fast, grabbing young cuttings thrown to the ground when the tree fell before whisking them off to a high-security Devon greenhouse guarding genetic copies of the UK’s most precious plants.
Inside the lab, which keeps its exact location shrouded in mystery, tiny shoots are regrowing with nine grafted plants and 50 seedling clones that could be used as back-up in case the stump doesn’t regrow naturally.
Sycamore Gap tree given new life at top-secret lab
The Sycamore Gap tree was chopped down illegally six months ago – but today, there are reasons to be hopeful with new life springing from cuttings from the famous tree
‘A sentinel of time'
Many paid tribute to the tree, with one woman writing a poem to express her sadness as she described the tree as a “sentinel of time”.
Laura Charlton, said she wrote the poem, an Ode to a Sycamore Tree, to try to capture the “recklessness of the actions and the sense of bereavement the locals are feeling.”
“The birds sing their morning song/Wind dances through the leaves/Almost just as it once was/Yet Northumberland is bereaved,” it read.
Why was the tree so famous?
The tree, believed to have been one of the most photographed in the country, used to sit in a gap along Hadrian’s Wall - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - in rural Northumberland and was a popular hotspot for tourists, walkers and others.
It is believed to have dated back to medieval times and has been excavated on two occasions - between 1908 and 1911 and again between 1982 and 1987, when Roman remains linked to Hadrian’s Wall were found.
The sycamore perhaps first became known around the globe after featuring in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman and Alan Rickman.
Two men due to appear in court over felling of Sycamore Gap tree
Two men are due to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree.
Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, have been charged with causing criminal damage, the Crown Prosecution Service said. They are on bail.
The tree in rural Northumberland was found to be cut down in September 2023, sparking national outrage.