A 16-year-old boy has become the latest person to be charged with the murder of aspiring lawyer Sven Badzak, who was stabbed to death in north west London in February.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr Badzak was attacked by a group of six young men while waiting outside a bagel shop in Kilburn in February.

According to his mother Jasna, a former Conservative Party activist, the 22-year-old had gone out to pick up some orange juice and had stopped off for a bagel on the way home with a 16-year-old friend, who has not been named.

Police believe an altercation broke out and the pair were chased by the group of six, whom they did not know.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren Jones, who was leading the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said at the time Mr Badzak had become separated from his friend and fell to the ground, where he was stabbed.

The 16-year-old friend was also critically injured but managed to escape into a shop and was later taken to hospital.

Earlier this year, two men were also charged with Mr Badzak’s murder. Shiroh Ambersley, 21, and Rashid Gedel, 20, both denied murder at the Old Bailey in June.

Mr Ambersley, from Wembley, north-west London, and Mr Gedel, from Ilford in east London, have both been remanded in custody ahead of a trial at the Old Bailey next year.

The teenager who has now been charged with the law student’s murder has also been charged with the attempted murder of the 16-year-old who was injured in the same attack.

Ms Badzak said at the time her son was “beloved by everybody” and had been studying at Roehampton University with the aim to become a lawyer.

He was the most polite boy you could possibly imagine," she told the MyLondon news website. "The perfect manners, he spoke the perfect Queen’s English.

“Sven was just that kind of guy. He was beloved by everybody. He always asked people how their day was, how their family is, if he could do something for them.

“I worked hard to give the best life for Sven. He was a child. My child. My only child.”