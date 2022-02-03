A jealous stablehand who stabbed his friend 10 times when she was on a Tinder date has been jailed for 29 years.

Robert Truscott, 48, was branded a “very serious danger to the life and physical wellbeing of women” following the attack on Emma Wolfenden, 37, at her home in Rutland.

Leicester Crown Court heard Truscott was obsessed with Ms Wolfenden but she spurned his advances and just wanted to be friends.

He became “angry and jealous” when she told him a man she met on dating app Tinder would be visiting her home in Oakham.

Truscott armed himself with a 10-inch kitchen knife and cycled to her home where he attacked Ms Wolfenden and her date.

She suffered horrific injuries to her neck, chest and stomach, while her date’s hand was cut as he wrestled the knife from Truscott.

Ms Wolfenden survived the attack on 21 January last year and was discharged from hospital in April following four life-saving operations.

But she was found dead at her home on 23 June and a post mortem revealed her death was not directly linked to the attack.

Truscott, who worked at a local stables, was found guilty of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm to the man following a trial at Leicester Crown Court last month.

He was jailed for 29 years for the attack at the same court on Wednesday. He was also sentenced to 33 months for grievous bodily harm and 18 months for possession of a knife to run concurrently.

Sentencing, Judge Philip Head said Truscott was a “very serious danger to the life and physical wellbeing of women”.

He told him: “You were obsessive about and controlling of Emma Wolfenden.

“You are emotionally incapable of receiving rejection, and react to that with extreme violence.”

After the case, Ms Wolfenden’s older brother Charles Wolfenden paid an emotional tribute to her, saying she “lit up any room she walked into”.

He said: “Emma spent most of her life in Rutland and touched a lot of lives during her life.

“The attendance at her funeral and the tributes and messages we received following her death showed this.

“It was very humbling and a testament to how loved she was.

“Emma was a kind and loving person.

“During her life, she worked as a carer for disadvantaged children for many years and also worked with people battling substance abuse.

“She was also due to start a qualification in social care.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 2 February 2022 Protesters campaign against corruption in London EPA UK news in pictures 1 February 2022 Lorries queue for the Port of Dover in Kent, as the Dover TAP is enforced due to the high volume of lorries waiting to cross the Channel PA UK news in pictures 31 January 2022 Nelson Beaumont-Laurencia applies finishing touches to a sculpture of a tiger, commissioned by Manchester Business Improvement District to celebrate the Chinese New Year, is unveiled in St Ann’s Square PA UK news in pictures 30 January 2022 A house on Overhill terrace in Gateshead, lost its roof on 29 January after strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK PA UK news in pictures 29 January 2022 A newly painted bicycle sign is seen on the middle of the road at Westminster Bridge, as the new Highway Code rules start today together with giving pedestrians priority at junctions Reuters UK news in pictures 28 January 2022 School children take part in a rally in support of British Sign Language becoming a recognised language in the UK, outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, as the British Sign Language Private Members’ Bill, introduced by Rosie Cooper MP, reaches its second reading in the House PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2022 A rare six-week-old southern white rhino calf called Zawadi, explores her paddock for the first time at Africa Alive! in Lowestoft PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs with his dog Dilyn, in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 25 January 2022 A member of staff looks at Francis Bacon’s work ‘Second Version of Triptych 1944’ on display in the Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition at the the Royal Academy of Arts in London PA UK news in pictures 24 January 2022 Rowers (front to back) Charlotte Irving, Kat Cordiner and Abby Johnston, on their way to shatter the world record for rowing across the Atlantic PA UK news in pictures 23 January 2022 A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one of the UK’s most important sites for the mammals PA UK news in pictures 22 January 2022 Participants prepare to take part in the Crisis icebreaker cold water challenge at Tooting Bec Lido in London EPA UK news in pictures 21 January 2022 Willesborough Windmill, a white smock mill built in 1869 is bathed in the morning sunshine as the moon sets behind in Ashford, Kent PA UK news in pictures 20 January 2022 A jet skier jumps the waves off the coast at Blyth in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2022 Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, participate in a therapy session with individuals who have experienced the care system, during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 18 January 2022 Surfers enter the sea as the sun rises over Tynemouth on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 17 January 2022 Bonhams’ Danny McIlwraith holds a Nigerian polycrome carved wood mask during a photocall for the sale of the Jim Lennon Collection at Bonhams in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2022 The moon rises above the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2022 Demonstrators outside Downing Street during a ‘Kill The Bill’ protest against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London PA UK news in pictures 14 January 2022 Ecologist Emma Smart (left) and retired GP Dr Diana Warner outside HMP Bronzefield, in Surrey, following their release from the prison where Emma undertook a 26-day hunger strike during her incarceration. Ms Smart was sentenced in November, along with other members of Insulate Britain, to serve four months for breaking a High Court injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 motorway during the morning rush hour on 8 October last year PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2022 A TV presenter holds a copy of a newspaper outside 10 Downing Streetafter the Prime Minister apologised for attending a gathering of colleagues in the Number Ten garden in May 2020, while the UK was in strict lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic Getty UK news in pictures 12 January 2022 Fitness guru Derrick Evans after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 11 January 2022 A couple walk underneath an umbrella during wet weather on Westminster Bridge in central London PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2022 A jogger passes the Covid Memorial Wall in London AP UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 The sun rises over horses at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 8 January 2022 Riders compete during the Veterans Men's race at the UK Cyclo-Cross National Championships 2022 in Ardingly, south of London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 January 2022 A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2022 People walk through frost and mist alongside a frozen lake during sunrise in Bushy Park, London REUTERS UK news in pictures 5 January 2022 A skier jumps on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2022 Freshly-fallen snow covers houses in Corbridge, near Hexham in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 3 January 2022 Dean Morrison, 13, receives his Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin during a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2022 Konastantinos Tsimikas of Liverpool with Chelsea’s Mason Mount during the Premier League match at Stamfrod Bridge Liverpool FC/Getty UK news in pictures 1 January 2022 New Year’s Eve Lasers, drones and fireworks illuminate the sky in front of the Royal Naval College in Greenwich shortly after midnight in London EPA UK news in pictures 31 December 2021 Competitors in fancy dress run across the Pennine tops near Haworth, West Yorkshire, in the annual Auld Lang Syne Fell race which attracts hundreds of runners every year PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2021 Sunrise at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2021 The Very Revd Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, looks at Becket, a six month old red-billed chough as he visits Wildwood Wildlife Park in Kent on the anniversary of the murder of Thomas Becket PA UK news in pictures 28 December 2021 Troops of the Household Cavalry are seen reflected in a puddle during the changing of the Queen’s Life Guard, on Horse Guards Parade, in central London PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2021 A pedestrian walks past a winter sale sign outside a John Lewis store on Oxford street in London Getty UK news in pictures 26 December 2021 Riders take their bikes through the snow near Castleside, County Durham PA UK news in pictures 25 December 2021 Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him at Forty Foot near Dublin during a Christmas Day dip PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2021 People stand inside Kings Cross Station on Christmas Eve in London Reuters UK news in pictures 23 December 2021 Christmas shoppers fill the car park at Fosse Shopping Park in Leicester PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2021 The sun rises behind the stones as people gather for the winter solstice at Stonehenge. Getty UK news in pictures 21 December 2021 People take part in a winter solstice swim at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh to mark the solstice and to witness the dawn after the longest night of the year PA UK news in pictures 20 December 2021 An auction employee displays poultry to buyers and sellers attending the Christmas Poultry Sale at York Auction Centre in Murton PA UK news in pictures 19 December 2021 Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Getty Images UK news in pictures 18 December 2021 Freight lorries queuing at the port of Dover in Kent PA UK news in pictures 17 December 2021 Newly elected Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan, bursts 'Boris' bubble' held by colleague Tim Farron, as she celebrates following her victory in the North Shropshire by-election PA UK news in pictures 16 December 2021 Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period near Boston in Lincolnshire PA UK news in pictures 15 December 2021 Lewis Hamilton is made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle PA

“Emma also had a great sense of humour and would light up any room she walked into.

“She loved listening to music, played the oboe and also enjoyed horse riding.”

Mr Wolfenden said his sister was “determined to keep moving forward with her life and to make a quick recovery” after her discharge from hospital.

“As a family, we were left devastated by her tragic death,” he said.

“Emma – you will forever be in our memories. We will never forget you and the happiness and joy you brought not only to our lives but to the lives of many others too.”

Ms Wolfenden dialled 999 at 9.10pm on the night of the attack and told police Truscott and her date were fighting at her home.

Officers were then contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service who had received a call from Truscott who said he had stabbed Ms Wolfenden.

When police arrived at the address Ms Wolfenden was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest and neck.

Truscott was at the scene and admitted it was his fault and he was arrested.

The court heard Ms Wolfenden was a carer for disadvantaged children and worked with people battling substance abuse.

She had been a close friend of Truscott for four years and they would drink regularly at her home but she had no romantic interest in him.

During the trial, Truscott told the jury he took the knife round to her home “out of stupidity”.

He said he could not remember why he stabbed his friend.

Detective Constable Gemma Allen, of Leicestershire Police, said: “This was no doubt an extremely frightening incident for Ms Wolfenden and for the other male victim involved at the time.

“Ms Wolfenden remained in hospital for three months after the incident receiving treatment for serious injuries because of the terrifying actions of Robert Truscott.”

Additional reporting by SWNS