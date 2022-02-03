A jealous stablehand who stabbed his friend 10 times when she was on a Tinder date has been jailed for 29 years.
Robert Truscott, 48, was branded a “very serious danger to the life and physical wellbeing of women” following the attack on Emma Wolfenden, 37, at her home in Rutland.
Leicester Crown Court heard Truscott was obsessed with Ms Wolfenden but she spurned his advances and just wanted to be friends.
He became “angry and jealous” when she told him a man she met on dating app Tinder would be visiting her home in Oakham.
Truscott armed himself with a 10-inch kitchen knife and cycled to her home where he attacked Ms Wolfenden and her date.
She suffered horrific injuries to her neck, chest and stomach, while her date’s hand was cut as he wrestled the knife from Truscott.
Ms Wolfenden survived the attack on 21 January last year and was discharged from hospital in April following four life-saving operations.
But she was found dead at her home on 23 June and a post mortem revealed her death was not directly linked to the attack.
Truscott, who worked at a local stables, was found guilty of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm to the man following a trial at Leicester Crown Court last month.
He was jailed for 29 years for the attack at the same court on Wednesday. He was also sentenced to 33 months for grievous bodily harm and 18 months for possession of a knife to run concurrently.
Sentencing, Judge Philip Head said Truscott was a “very serious danger to the life and physical wellbeing of women”.
He told him: “You were obsessive about and controlling of Emma Wolfenden.
“You are emotionally incapable of receiving rejection, and react to that with extreme violence.”
After the case, Ms Wolfenden’s older brother Charles Wolfenden paid an emotional tribute to her, saying she “lit up any room she walked into”.
He said: “Emma spent most of her life in Rutland and touched a lot of lives during her life.
“The attendance at her funeral and the tributes and messages we received following her death showed this.
“It was very humbling and a testament to how loved she was.
“Emma was a kind and loving person.
“During her life, she worked as a carer for disadvantaged children for many years and also worked with people battling substance abuse.
“She was also due to start a qualification in social care.
“Emma also had a great sense of humour and would light up any room she walked into.
“She loved listening to music, played the oboe and also enjoyed horse riding.”
Mr Wolfenden said his sister was “determined to keep moving forward with her life and to make a quick recovery” after her discharge from hospital.
“As a family, we were left devastated by her tragic death,” he said.
“Emma – you will forever be in our memories. We will never forget you and the happiness and joy you brought not only to our lives but to the lives of many others too.”
Ms Wolfenden dialled 999 at 9.10pm on the night of the attack and told police Truscott and her date were fighting at her home.
Officers were then contacted by East Midlands Ambulance Service who had received a call from Truscott who said he had stabbed Ms Wolfenden.
When police arrived at the address Ms Wolfenden was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest and neck.
Truscott was at the scene and admitted it was his fault and he was arrested.
The court heard Ms Wolfenden was a carer for disadvantaged children and worked with people battling substance abuse.
She had been a close friend of Truscott for four years and they would drink regularly at her home but she had no romantic interest in him.
During the trial, Truscott told the jury he took the knife round to her home “out of stupidity”.
He said he could not remember why he stabbed his friend.
Detective Constable Gemma Allen, of Leicestershire Police, said: “This was no doubt an extremely frightening incident for Ms Wolfenden and for the other male victim involved at the time.
“Ms Wolfenden remained in hospital for three months after the incident receiving treatment for serious injuries because of the terrifying actions of Robert Truscott.”
Additional reporting by SWNS