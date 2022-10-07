For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing of teenager Tomasz Oleszak.

Tomasz, also aged 14, was stabbed to death in Gateshead earlier in the week.

The teenager was found suffering from a stab wound in Springwell Estate in the town shortly after 8pm on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service said a 14-year-old boy had been charged with murder, attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in public. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court later on Friday morning.

Christopher Atkinson, the head of the crown court unit at CPS North East said: “Our thoughts are with the Tomasz Oleszak’s family at this difficult time.”

Tributes were paid to the 14-year-old after he was named as the victim of the stabbing this week.

Neighbours said his family had come to the UK from Poland around five years ago in search of a better life. “Tomasz was a smashing little boy who was also very kind,” one said.

One of his football coaches said he was a “much loved” member of the community and a “very passionate footballer”.

Northumbria Police said Tomasz was found with “injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article” in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate on Monday.

Mr Atkinson from the CPS said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the boy are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”