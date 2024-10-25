Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Tommy Robinson latest: Right-wing activist charged with terror offence ahead of extremist demo at weekend

Robinson was charged under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on Friday, Kent Police said

Independent Reporters
Saturday 26 October 2024 00:07
Tommy Robinson outside Folkestone Police station
Tommy Robinson outside Folkestone Police station (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson will miss his own planned march for thousands of people after being remanded into custody by police.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of being in contempt of court following the airing of a film at a protest in central London.

He attended Folkestone Police station on Friday where he was separately charged with failing to provide his mobile phone Pin to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Kent Police said.

Robinson is due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday for a hearing over allegations he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who sued him.

His supporters are set to hold a demonstration on Saturday, which is expected to be met with a counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism.

The Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police are due to be supported by officers from other forces across the country as the Met said there will be a “significant police presence” across the demonstrations.

Tommy Robinson to miss planned protest

Robinson attended Folkestone Police station on Friday where he was separately charged under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000
Robinson attended Folkestone Police station on Friday where he was separately charged under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (Yui Mok/PA Wire)
