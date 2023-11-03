For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Conservative MP who told an activist to “go back to Bahrain” during a protest has been found guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Bob Stewart, MP for Beckenham in southeast London, also told Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei “you’re taking money off my country – go away!”

Stewart has claimed his “honour was at stake” during a row between them at a rally in central London.

In the exchange on 14 December last year, Mr Alwadaei shouted: “Bob Stewart, for how much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?”

During the row outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House in Westminster, Stewart replied: “Go away, I hate you. You make a lot of fuss. Go back to Bahrain.”

Footage played during a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court also showed that he said: “Now shut up, you stupid man.”

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring found Stewart guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence.

After giving his verdict, he fined the MP £600, with additional legal costs, bringing the total to £1,435.

Mr Goldspring said he would not be jailed.

Stewart, who was elected to Parliament in 2010, is on the intelligence and security committee of Parliament, the national security strategy committee and the Northern Ireland committee.

The register of MPs’ interests shows that a year ago, the government of Bahrain provided him with flights worth £649.66, accommodation worth £428 and meals worth £167.90, all with a total value of £1,245.56.

More follows...