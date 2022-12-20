Tory MP tells ‘tortured’ campaigner to ‘go back to Bahrain’

A Conservative MP told a campaigner who says he was tortured in Bahrain to “go back to Bahrain” during a confrontation.

Bob Stewart, who has ties to the gulf state, was filmed telling Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, the director of the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy: “Go away, I hate you. You make a lot of fuss, go back to Bahrain.”

“I apologise if anybody thinks I was being racist – I was not. I meant go back to Bahrain, which is a perfectly safe place, and protest there,” Mr Stewart told the Press Association.

