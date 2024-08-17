Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A fundraiser has been launched to help the family of a father who was jailed for taking part in violent disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Bristol.

Among those to donate was Tristan Tate, the brother of self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, who has given £2,500 to the cause.

Dominic Capaldi, 34, was jailed on Wednesday for 34 months after being caught on video footage throwing objects towards officers in the city’s Castle Park, while crowds chanted “send them back”.

The ground worker also targeted police who were trying to prevent protesters from gaining entry to the Mercure Hotel, which is used to house asylum seekers.

Created by his friend on Friday, the crowdfunder for Capaldi’s family aimed to raise £1,000 – but by Saturday lunchtime had raised more than £3,000.

More than £3,000 had been raised for the fundraiser by Saturday lunchtime ( Crowdfunder )

In a description on the page, it said: “Dom was arrested and rushed through the courts, before being handed a 34-month prison sentence for attending a demonstration in Bristol he felt he needed to, relating to the safety of his children’s future.

“Unfortunately he leaves a wife and children as well as an unpaid mortgage.

“Please dig deep if you can and help his family through this ridiculous time.”

Dominic Capaldi was sentenced to 34 months in jail ( Avon & Somerset Police )

A total of 34 people have so far donated, including former kickboxer Tristan Tate who, along with his social influencer brother Andrew, is currently awaiting trial on charges of rape, forming an organised crime group, and human trafficking in Romania – allegations they have denied.

He shared news of his donation with his 3 million followers on X.

Andrew Tate admitted he was wrong about the suspect in the Southport stabbing, which sparked the nationwide unrest, in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month.

Tristan Tate (l), pictured with his brother Andrew, shared news of his donation on X ( EPA )

The fundraiser has been met with outrage by some on social media. One person wrote: “Was he not throwing stuff at police? Is that not a crime?”

Another said: “He plead [sic] guilty. He didn’t have to do that, could have taken it to trial. He obviously thought he was caught bang to rights.”

Bristol Crown Court heard how Capaldi’s child was turning seven on the day of his sentencing, with the consequences of his offending having a “significant” impact on his family.

Defending Capaldi, Mr John Stokes told the court: “It is very sadly a case of ‘hindsight is a wonderful thing’, he recognises now with retrospect the foolishness of his actions on that day.”

Judge Martin Picton jailed Capaldi for 34 months, telling the court: “This was the first post-Southport protest in Bristol to turn violent, but it has to be seen in the context of coordinated action on the part of extremists to cause violence, and by so doing to generate fear on the part of the community as a whole.”

He added: “You were a part of that, standing within a large confrontational group who were acting in concert, but in particular you chose to throw objects at the mounted police officers who were required to put themselves in harm’s way to protect others.”

A total of 460 people had appeared in the magistrates’ court on charges relating to the disorder as of the end of 15 August, according to the Ministry of Justice.

At least 72 people under the age of 18 are also believed to have been charged.