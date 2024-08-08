Andrew Tate admitted that he “was wrong” about details of the Southport stabbing as he clashed with Piers Morgan in a new interview.

The controversial social media influencer has been citied in recent days by Nigel Farage after falsely claiming the suspect had arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in a small boat.

Axel Rudakubana, the teenager who has been charged in connection with the Southport attack, was born in Wales to Rwandan parents in 2006.

“Perhaps I was wrong about the fact he was an illegal migrant,” Mr Tate said when he was challenged on the claims during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.