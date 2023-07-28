Girl, 7, dies in motorcycle hit-and-run as 14 year-old boy arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl died following a hit-and-run in Walsall on Thursday evening, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were called to Turnstone Road in Blakenhall shortly after 7pm after the girl was hit by a motorcycle.

The boy is still in custody and police are searching for the blue and black road bike, and trying to determine the exact make and model.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.

“We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.”

He added: “I now need that community to come together and work with me.

“This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

“As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us.

“This is a heartbreaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl.”

The family of the girl is being supported by specially-trained Family Liaison Officers.

Anyone with any information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting log 4332 of 27 July.

