Mother of man killed in Croydon tram crash speaks out

Jean Smith, the mother of Mark Smith, who was one of seven people who died in the Croydon tram disaster, spoke to the media outside the Old Bailey after Transport for London (TfL) was fined £10m and Tram Operations Limited fined £4m for health and safety failings leading up to the accident.

Seven people were killed and many more injured when a tram carrying 69 people derailed near the Sandilands stop early on the morning of November 9 2016.

Transport for London and TOL have accepted failing in their health and safety duties.