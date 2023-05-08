Boy stabbed to death in ‘brutal’ attack near school pictured as teenager arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The teenage victim of a “senseless” fatal stabbing near a school in east London has been pictured for the first time.

Emergency services were called just after 4pm on Friday to Markhouse Road and found the victim Renell Charles, 16, with stab injuries.

Renell, who lived in the area and was a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, died at the scene from his wounds, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after attending an east London police station. He remains in police custody.

A post-mortem that took place on Saturday found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

Headteacher Sam Jones said the attack marked the “darkest of days” for the school community.

“A Kelmscott student was tragically killed in a senseless knife attack,” he said.

“Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come.

“Hold those that you love close this evening. I know we will come together as a community and support one another through this.”

Labour MP Stella Creasey, who represents Walthamstow, has shared a police appeal for footage or images of the violent incident.

In a tweet, Ms Creasey said: Walthamstow update on Fridays murder which includes name of victim - police have now arrested a 16 year old suspect in death of 16 year old Renell Charles.

“Again appeal to anyone who saw what happened to come forward to help Renells family get justice.”

In a statement, Cllr Grace Williams, Leader of Waltham Forest Council, said: “A 16 year-old boy has died senselessly today in our borough. Nobody should have to deal with the loss of somebody so young and my heart goes out to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Their loss is our loss. The people of Waltham Forest and beyond will be shocked by this senseless act.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, who is leading the Met’s investigation, said Renell’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

In a statement, DCI Rogers said: “The arrest marks a significant development as part of our work. Renell’s family have been informed and our specially trained officers continue to provide them with support.

“This is a fast moving investigation and we are aware that this brutal attack took place near a school, and was witnessed by many bystanders and young people.

“My thoughts are with them as they come to terms with seeing such an act of violence unfold and I would ask anyone with footage or images to do the right thing and send them into my team of detectives.

He added: “We also know that there was heavy traffic on Markhouse Road at that time of day and we think there is a strong chance some people will have dash cam footage.

“Please review what you have and send anything that may assist the investigation without delay. A young boy has lost his life and evidence such as this can contribute to securing justice for his family and friends.”

Anyone with information or footage should submit images or footage via Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or call the Major Incident Room directly on 020 8345 3715. You can also Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4965/5MAY.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.