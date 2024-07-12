Hunt for two teenagers ‘who whispered sexual threats’ to girl, 17, on London bus

Support truly

A teenage girl has been left “shaken” after two boys allegedly sat behind her on a London bus and whispered a threat of sexual violence in her ear.

Detectives have released images of two boys they would like to speak to after the incident involving a 17-year-old girl travelling on Route B15.

The pair, believed to be aged 15 and 17, then got off at Ruskin Drive Stop G in Welling, south-east London.

The victim made a report to officers later the same day on Monday 22 April.

The pair got off at Ruskin Drive Stop G in Welling ( Met Police )

PC Toby Bayliss said: “This incident understandably left the victim feeling extremely frightened and shaken. We will not tolerate this type of language and behaviour.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries to trace the perpetrators, and we have today released images of two boys, believed to be aged between about 15 and 17, who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“If you recognise either of the boys in the photos, please contact us as a matter of urgency.

“Any information you give us will be treated in the strictest confidence. Or if you do not feel comfortable speaking to the police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who recognises the boys in the photos, is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD 2566/22April.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111..