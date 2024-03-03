Tributes paid to ‘one in a million’ mother as man arrested for murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family have paid tribute to a “one in a million” mother after she was killed at an address in Worcester.

West Mercia Police were called to Haresfield Close at around 8.30pm on Saturday, 2 March and found Wendy Francis, 61, who was pronounced dead.

Another woman, aged 38, was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Although she is yet to be formally identified, Ms Francis’ family said through West Mercia Police: “Wendy will be hugely missed; she was one in a million and much-loved.”

A 50-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding of the Major Investigation Unit said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life.”