Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of stabbing teenager to death at West Bromwich shopping centre
Isaac Brown’s life could not be saved by paramedics following stabbing on Sunday night, police say
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a “loving and kind” teenager to death at a shopping centre.
Isaac Brown, 15, was attacked by the New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich just after 9.15pm on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead by paramedics shortly after they were called to the scene, which remains cordoned off for forensic searches.
West Midlands Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives on Monday.
On Tuesday, the force said another boy, 13, had also been arrested on suspicion of Isaac’s murder.
This week Isaac’s family paid tribute to their “fun and mischievous” boy.
In a statement, they said he was a “wonderful, loving, kind, happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin”.
They added he was “fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help”.
“We are unable to understand what has happened, we just want him back and this not to have happened,” they said.
Both of the suspects remain in custody for questioning, West Midlands Police said.
Detectives are still urging anyone who has any information about the incident to get in contact by either calling 101 or on its website quoting 3772 of 7 April. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.