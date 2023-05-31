Manhunt after woman attacked with boiling liquid on London street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a manhunt after a woman had boiling liquid thrown over her in an attack on a south London street.

The woman was rushed to hospital after the scalding liquid was thrown over her on Walworth Road in Southwark, in November 2022.

Police were called to the scene at 5.35pm but the attacker, who the woman did not know, was never caught.

Now, the Metropolitan Police has shared a photograph of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the attack.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Met police said: “It was subsequently established that a man – who was not known to the victim – had thrown boiling liquid at her.

“Detectives from the Central South Command Unit launched an investigation and carried out a number of enquiries, including a review of local CCTV cameras.

“An image of a man police would like to speak to has now been released.”

The woman was attacked with boiling water on Walworth Road in south London (Google Maps)

Detective Chief Inspector Amanda Mawhinney said: “We are yet to identify a suspect in connection with this attack, and this will clearly be of concern to the victim. We have now released an image of a man we want to trace who we think could assist our enquiries.

“Anyone who recognises him or has information that could assist us is asked to make contact immediately.”

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 101 quoting CAD 5659/10Nov. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.