XL Bully destroyed after attacking 15-year-old boy at home in Wales

An XL Bully was euthanised by vets after attacking a 15-year-old boy at a home in Wales.

The victim was taken to hospital after armed police rushed to a home in Farm Road, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, at 3.20pm on Tuesday following a report of a dog attack.

The pet was registered with the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), according to new government guidelines, but was taken to a vet by police where it was “humanely destroyed”.

A 15-year-old boy was attacked in Farm Road, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly ( Google Maps )

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended, along with specially trained firearms officers, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

“A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The dog, an XL Bully, was Defra-registered. The dog was humanely destroyed by a veterinary surgeon.”

The attack came a day after a five-year-old boy was found with serious head injuries in another attack from an XL Bully in Brazil Street, Hull.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he is recovering. Humberside Police said the breed of dog is believed to be an XL Bully type and has been seized as part of its enquiries.

The attack comes a week after the family of a “kind-hearted” mother killed by one of her two registered XL Bully dogs urged other owners to give up the breed if they show a hint of aggression.

Angeline Mahal was attacked by a dog at her home in Cornwall Close ( Supplied )

Angeline Mahal, believed to be in her fifties, was attacked at the semi-detached home in Cornwall Close in Hornchurch.

A relative, who wished to remain anonymous, feared Angeline - known as Angel to friends - had been dead for many hours before she was discovered.

He told The Sun: “We miss her, she was sincere and loved by everyone. We asked her to get rid of the dogs. The bond with owners and their dogs is too strong.”

Both dogs were registered as exempt from the government’s ban on XL Bully dogs, which came in on 1 February after a series of attacks.

Under the agreement for having a dog exempt, owners must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public.