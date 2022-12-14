For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sexual predator who murdered law graduate Zara Aleena targeted several other women on the night of the attack.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, pleaded guilty last month to Ms Aleena’s murder and sexual assault in Ilford, East London in the early hours of 26 June this year.

During his sentencing on Wednesday, the court heard that McSweeney had been ejected from a pub for making “pestering” advances to a female member of bar staff on the evening of 25 June.

Prosecuting lawyer Oliver Glasgow KC told the court that McSweeney then “roamed the streets looking for a woman to attack and to sexually assault.”

Jordan McSweeney pleaded guilty to murder and sexual assault (PA Wire)

Video has now been released by police that shows McSweeney following a number of different women before he went onto attack Ms Aleena.

Mr Glasgow told the court: “He followed a number of different women and, given what happened to Zara Aleena, there can be no doubt that they were lucky to have escaped unharmed. Tragically for Zara Aleena, of course, she was not so fortunate.”

CCTV image issued by the Metropolitan Police of sexual predator Jordan McSweeney just before he attacked Zara Aleena (PA)

McSweeney repeatedly kicked and stamped on Ms Aleena’s head and body and tore some of her clothes from her body in order to sexually assault her, the lawyer added.

“Finally, once satisifed that she would no longer be able to report him for what he had done, he walked away, taking her mobile telephone with him which he threw over a garden wall, thus ensuring that neither she nor anyone else who might find her could use the phone to call for help,” he told the court.

Protesters from Million Women Rise gather outside the Old Bailey in London, ahead of the sentencing of Jordan McSweeney (PA)

The court was also shown footage of the moment McSweeney snatched Ms Aleena from the street.

He has been sentenced to life in prison with a 38-year minimum term.