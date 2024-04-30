Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne to arrive in Southampton

The 3,000-passenger liner is due to dock in her home port on Tuesday night.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 30 April 2024 10:55
Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne is due to arrive in the UK for the first time on Tuesday (Christopher Ison/Cunard/PA)
Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, is due to arrive in the UK for the first time on Tuesday night.

The 3,000-passenger liner will dock in her home port of Southampton.

The 113,000-ton vessel is sailing to the south coast after being built over five years at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

We can’t wait to welcome guests on board

Katie McAlister, Cunard

Her maiden passenger voyage to Lisbon, Portugal, begins on Friday.

Cunard president Katie McAlister said: “We are immensely proud of Queen Anne.

“Not only does she reflect the Cunard distinctive style on the outside, the inside perfectly echoes the brand heritage with reimagined, elegant spaces and designs.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests on board for her maiden voyage.”

Queen Anne has become the fourth ship in Cunard’s current fleet.

