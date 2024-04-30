Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne to arrive in Southampton

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, is due to arrive in the UK for the first time on Tuesday night.

The 3,000-passenger liner will dock in her home port of Southampton.

The 113,000-ton vessel is sailing to the south coast after being built over five years at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice, Italy.

Her maiden passenger voyage to Lisbon, Portugal, begins on Friday.

Cunard president Katie McAlister said: “We are immensely proud of Queen Anne.

“Not only does she reflect the Cunard distinctive style on the outside, the inside perfectly echoes the brand heritage with reimagined, elegant spaces and designs.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests on board for her maiden voyage.”

Queen Anne has become the fourth ship in Cunard’s current fleet.