Cameron visits Ukraine in new role as Foreign Secretary

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said the pair had a ‘good meeting’.

David Hughes
Thursday 16 November 2023 08:04
Former prime minister David Cameron has visited Ukraine (PA)
New Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has visited Ukraine for talks with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine’s president said the pair discussed the supply of weapons for his forces fighting against the Russian invasion when they met in Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky said: “We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defence, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure.

“I am grateful to the UK for its support!”

Former prime minister Lord Cameron became Foreign Secretary on Monday and the early visit to Ukraine will be intended to demonstrate the UK’s continued support for the country.

His predecessor James Cleverly had been scheduled to make the visit before being moved to the Home Office in Monday’s reshuffle.

