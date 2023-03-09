Jump to content

Met Eireann upgrades snow and ice warnings

Pa Ireland Reporter
Thursday 09 March 2023 10:52
Flowers dusted with snow in Bilboa, County Carlow, in the Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Status orange snow/ice warnings have been put in place for large portions of the Republic of Ireland, as the national forecaster upgraded alerts due to bad weather.

A new orange warning currently applies to Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath as well as every county in Connacht.

This warning is in place until 10am Friday.

Significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas along with icy conditions.

Snow and sub-zero temperatures overnight will lead to icy stretches, according to Met Eireann.

The forecaster warned of very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

A separate orange snow/ice warning comes into effect from 9pm Thursday until 10am Friday for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary.

A status yellow snow/ice warning is also in place for every county until midday on Friday.

