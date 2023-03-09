Met Eireann upgrades snow and ice warnings

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Status orange snow/ice warnings have been put in place for large portions of the Republic of Ireland, as the national forecaster upgraded alerts due to bad weather.

A new orange warning currently applies to Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath as well as every county in Connacht.

This warning is in place until 10am Friday.

Significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas along with icy conditions.

Snow and sub-zero temperatures overnight will lead to icy stretches, according to Met Eireann.

The forecaster warned of very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

A separate orange snow/ice warning comes into effect from 9pm Thursday until 10am Friday for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary.

A status yellow snow/ice warning is also in place for every county until midday on Friday.