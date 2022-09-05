Jump to content
Man due in court charged in connection with deaths of three siblings in Dublin

Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died at their home in Tallaght on Sunday.

Grinne N. Aodha
Monday 05 September 2022 21:45
Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (An Garda Siochana/PA)
(PA Media)

A man is due in court on Monday night charged in connection with the deaths of three siblings in a violent incident in Dublin.

Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died at their home in Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.

Garda said the suspect, who was arrested in the wake of the incident, has now been charged and is due to appear before Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice at 9pm.

Lisa Cash, 18, and her two younger siblings, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley (Family handout/PA)
(PA Media)

Earlier, a vigil was held in Tallaght in memory of the siblings with a large crowd gathered outside the house to mourn alongside family and friends.

Balloons were released and candles were lit along the wall outside the house in their memory as songs were played to the crowd.

Dozens of bunches of flowers, teddy bears and candles have been placed along the wall as well as photographs of the three, showing Christy and Chelsea making their first Holy Communion.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has expressed his “deepest sympathies” to their family, and said that the “terrible tragedy” had “left the nation shocked and very saddened”.

Ireland’s Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, described the deaths as “dreadful and traumatic”, adding that it was “one of the worst incidents that I’ve heard of or come across in my service”.

He said it was “the most dreadful and traumatic incident leading to the death of two children and a young person. Sincerely, the most dreadful incident”.

The Commissioner appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have any information, to come forward to aid the gardai with their investigation.

