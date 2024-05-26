Eight passengers taken to Dublin hospital after turbulence on flight from Doha

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Eight passengers have been taken to hospital after a flight from Doha to Dublin experienced turbulence.

Earlier Dublin Airport said that six passengers and six crew members had reported injuries during the incident on the flight while it was airborne over Turkey.

In a statement, Dublin Airport said the Qatar Airways flight landed safely as scheduled shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

Emergency services, including ambulances, were seen on the ground around the plane after it landed in the Irish capital.

In an updated statement at 3pm, Dublin Airport said all passengers were assessed for injury before disembarking the plane, and eight were taken to hospital.

“Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 1300 on Sunday,” they said.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and our fire and rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew (12 total) on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

“All passengers were assessed for injury prior to disembarking the aircraft.

“Eight passengers were subsequently taken to hospital.”

They added: “The return flight to Doha (flight QR018) is scheduled to operate as normal this afternoon, albeit with a delay.

“Flight operations at Dublin Airport were unaffected and continue as normal this afternoon.”

One of the passengers on the flight, Paul Mocc told Irish broadcaster RTE that he saw people “hitting the roof” and food and drink going everywhere.

He said he saw crew members limping around afterward with bandages on but he said they did a really good job of continuing the flight service.

The incident comes a week after a British man died and scores were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.

In a statement Qatar Airways said that “a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention”, adding: “The matter is now subject to an internal investigation.”