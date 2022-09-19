Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte mocked for taking ‘least incognito’ stroll in London
French first couple wore sunglasses and trainers for ‘secret’ stroll through London
Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron have been mocked online after being spotted wearing sunglasses and trainers and flanked by aides in an “incognito” stroll in Westminster.
The French president and the First Lady are in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ceremony and were taking a walk in central London in understated outfits on Sunday to witness the thousands of mourners making their way to the Queen’s coffin to pay their last respects.
But the couple, flanked by aides and security, was criticised and mocked on social media for their choice of outfits.
“Dark glasses and sneakers. And why not jogging too? How disrespectful!” tweeted one French social media user.
“Emmanuel Macron incognito is possibly the least incognito person I’ve ever seen,” said another user, quote tweeting a video of the president who was filmed talking to someone in French while walking past a security barrier.
Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, with presidents and prime ministers of many countries among the 2,000-strong congregation.
US president Joe Biden, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau are some of the world leaders who will attend the funeral ceremony.
People gathered overnight in London in anticipation of the Queen’s funeral, camping out for the chance to pay their respects. But the queue for mourners to visit the late monarch’s coffin lying in state was closed at 10.45pm on Sunday.
After 3pm, the coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place at 4pm.
The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service, with prayers said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park.
In his remarks after the death of the Queen, Mr Macron said “from her coronation on, she knew and spoke with all of our presidents. No other country had the privilege of welcoming her as many times as we did”.
