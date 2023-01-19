More calls made to police in wake of David Carrick case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have received more calls after rapist officer David Carrick was exposed as being one of the UK’s most prolific known sex offenders.

The sacked Metropolitan Police constable admitted 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape against 12 women, as it emerged he had faced complaints about his behaviour before he joined the force 22 years ago and numerous other times throughout his career, but no action was taken.

The 48-year-old – who used his position to win the trust of his victims and then intimidate them – was only suspended from duty in October 2021 when he was arrested for rape. His pay was finally stopped in December 2022 when he first entered guilty pleas.

We will be contacting everyone who has been in touch. Should any further offences come to light they will be investigated accordingly and appropriate support will be provided if required Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hertfordshire Constabulary, which led the investigation as some of Carrick’s victims were attacked at his home in Stevenage, said since details of his crimes emerged on Monday more people had contacted police, including through a dedicated page set up so any other potential victims could come forward.

The force said: “We have already received some information via the portal and our usual reporting channels, following Monday’s hearing.

“We will be contacting everyone who has been in touch. Should any further offences come to light, they will be investigated accordingly and appropriate support will be provided if required.

“We will not be providing further detail about the number or nature of these calls.”

The Carrick case plunged the Met into fresh crisis after a series of damaging scandals, including Sarah Everard’s murder, offensive messages exchanged by a team at Charing Cross police station and the strip-search of a teenage girl at school while she was on her period.

Police chiefs warned the legitimacy of the profession was “hanging by a thread” and called for reforms to make it easier to catch other serving offenders.

Chief Constable of British Transport Police (BTP) Lucy D’Orsi expressed her shame and anger that a fellow officer had been free to carry out his 18-year campaign of abuse.

Humberside Police’s Chief Constable, Lee Freeman, called it “one of the darkest weeks for policing that I have known” in his career of nearly three decades.

The head of Scotland’s police force Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone also said police need to “earn” the trust of the public.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said weak policies and decisions meant the serial rapist was able to stay in the force for so long, adding the force had “let London down”.

More than 1,000 officers and staff at Scotland Yard who have previously been accused of domestic abuse or sexual offences are now having their cases reviewed.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised reforms to make sure rogue police officers have “no place to hide”.

At the same time, the Home Office announced all police forces have been asked to check their officers and staff against national police databases to “identify anyone who has slipped through the net”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has also tasked the College of Policing with toughening police vetting.

Meanwhile, another watchdog review has been commissioned so His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) can check how forces have responded to its recent findings on vetting and corruption within the ranks to “make sure chief officers are taking the necessary action to remove those who are not fit to serve”.

A review of the police disciplinary system to make sure officers who “are no fit to serve the public” and “fall short of the high standards expected of them” can be sacked is also being carried out by Home Office officials.