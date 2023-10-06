Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested over alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby

Essex Police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and is in custody.

Gwyn Wright
Friday 06 October 2023 08:38
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 36-year-old man is being questioned by detectives about an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby.

The This Morning presenter, 42, pulled out of the ITV show on Thursday and her London home is reportedly being guarded by police.

Essex Police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap and is in custody.

The force said in a statement: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.

“The arrest was made on Wednesday October 4. He is currently in custody.”

Recommended

The suspect is not known to the star, The Sun newspaper reported.

This Morning bosses were alerted to the alleged plot on Thursday morning and the presenter decided to pull out shortly before she was due to go on air, the newspaper added.

ITV are also providing round-the-clock security and support for Willoughby alongside the police, the PA news agency understands.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in