A tearful Dermot O’Leary and Holly Willoughby paid an on-air tribute to This Morning star Matthew Lock after his tragic death at just 19.

Known as Matty, the teen’s passion for vacuum cleaners saw him present segments on the programme over the years.

Paying tribute, Dermot, 50, said: “Before we start we need to share some heartbreaking, horrible news with you. One of the This Morning family Matty Lock sadly passed away at the weekend.”

Holly, 42, continued: “He was a much-loved member of our team who never failed to bring joy and earth to our studio with an infectious passion for gadgets and technology. It was truly unique.”