A-level results: Admin ‘blip’ hits clearing vacancies as thousands await grades
Places on courses down from 23,280 to 22,685 with hours to go before grades are published
The number of university places available to students through the clearing process is down on last week, with less than 24 hours to go before teenagers get their results.
One university blamed an "administrative blip" for showing more than 500 as available when they should not have been.
The availability of courses for those who do not get into their first choices was down on last week - most significantly at the University of Liverpool.
As of Wednesday morning, a PA news agency snapshot of the UK’s largest higher education providers showed there were 22,685 courses with vacancies for students living in England, down from 23,280 on Friday.
The University of Liverpool had shown 529 courses as available in clearing on the Ucas website last week but it is understood this should not have been the case and was an "administrative blip".
University of Liverpool responds
Commenting on the administrative blip that showed too many course on clearing, a Liverpool University spokesperson said: "The University of Liverpool will be in clearing for a small number of high-quality candidates in a range of subjects, but we are unable to be more specific until results day tomorrow, when we will know exactly which courses might have spaces available.
"The Ucas clearing pages were live for a period of time for pre-qualified applicants, as is the case each year. We removed the pages while we determine which courses are available in advance of results day tomorrow, when we will advertise any vacancies."
