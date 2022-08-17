Jump to content
Liveupdated1660745755

A-level results: Admin ‘blip’ hits clearing vacancies as thousands await grades

Places on courses down from 23,280 to 22,685 with hours to go before grades are published

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 17 August 2022 15:15
Comments
Students celebrate A-levels

The number of university places available to students through the clearing process is down on last week, with less than 24 hours to go before teenagers get their results.

One university blamed an  "administrative blip" for showing more than 500 as available when they should not have been.

The availability of courses for those who do not get into their first choices was down on last week - most significantly at the University of Liverpool.

As of Wednesday morning, a PA news agency snapshot of the UK’s largest higher education providers showed there were 22,685 courses with vacancies for students living in England, down from 23,280 on Friday.

The University of Liverpool had shown 529 courses as available in clearing on the Ucas website last week but it is understood this should not have been the case and was an "administrative blip".

1660745755

University of Liverpool responds

Commenting on the administrative blip that showed too many course on clearing, a Liverpool University spokesperson said: "The University of Liverpool will be in clearing for a small number of high-quality candidates in a range of subjects, but we are unable to be more specific until results day tomorrow, when we will know exactly which courses might have spaces available.

"The Ucas clearing pages were live for a period of time for pre-qualified applicants, as is the case each year. We removed the pages while we determine which courses are available in advance of results day tomorrow, when we will advertise any vacancies."

Matt Mathers17 August 2022 15:15
1660744620

Matt Mathers17 August 2022 14:57
1660744406

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of A-level results day.

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers will get their results in less than 24 hours.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest developments as they come in.

Matt Mathers17 August 2022 14:53

