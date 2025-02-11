Two bodies found in Aberdeen river confirmed as missing Huszti sisters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two bodies found in a river in Aberdeen have been identified as those of sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti who went missing in January, Police Scotland have said.

Police formally identified the bodies after recovering them from the River Dee on 31 January. They said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The sisters, both aged 32, were last spotted on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge at around 2.12am on Tuesday 7 January.

Superintendent David Howieson said of the discovery: “The two bodies recovered from the River Dee on Friday, 31 January, 2025 have now been formally identified as Henrietta and Eliza Huszti who were reported missing on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the exact cause of death however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

The sisters’ family were informed before formal identification had taken place and several bouquets of flowers were left near the Queen Elizabeth Bridge, where they were last seen.

Their disappearance sparked a major search operation from Police Scotland involving a police helicopter, dog branch and marine unit that ended three weeks after their disappearance.

The sisters, who were part of a set of triplets, were first reported missing by their landlady after a text message was sent from Henrietta’s phone at 2.12am on 7 January, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The sisters had not told relatives they were going to move out of their rented flat immediately.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...