Hundreds of schools closed as snow weather warnings remain in place

Hundreds of schools across northern Scotland will remain closed on Monday as severe weather warnings for snow continue to bring widespread disruption.

The Met Office has issued an amber alert for heavy snow showers, affecting Shetland, Orkney, and parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire until 10 am.

This amber warning predicts significant snowfall, with 5-10cm likely across many areas and isolated spots on mainland Scotland potentially seeing 20-30cm. Strong winds are also expected, raising concerns about drifting snow and temporary blizzard conditions, which could severely impact travel and visibility.

Further south, a yellow warning for snow and ice extends across the country as far as Perth, remaining in effect until the end of the day. Pupils in Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles, and Aberdeenshire will receive an unexpected extra day off.

Meanwhile, schools and Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) provisions in Aberdeen city are set to open later at 11 am, with breakfast clubs cancelled. Forecasters anticipate that Grampian, the northwest Highlands, and Aberdeenshire will experience the most frequent snow showers within the yellow alert zone, with similar accumulations of 5-10cm widely and up to 20-30cm in some localised areas.

ScotRail warned of disruption on routes around Aberdeen and Inverness for much of Monday.

Network Rail Scotland said that the Aberdeen-Dundee, Aberdeen-Inverness, Inverness-Wick/Thurso and Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh are unlikely to run until midday, due to heavy and drifting snow.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell: “The forecasted heavy snow showers and ice means driving conditions are likely to be hazardous in some areas. Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the weather warnings.

“We continue to work with partners to help our communities impacted by the adverse weather.

“If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey. Please don’t drive through road closures, the decision to close roads is not taken lightly and is done for public safety.”

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop urged people to follow advice from authorities.

She said: “We’ve already seen challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas.

“Of course for many, Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel then please ensure your vehicle is winter ready and have a winter kit in your car.

“Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so.”