Air fryer and slipper sales surge as energy bills skyrocket
Research suggests that air fryers are more energy efficient than using a cooker
Retailers have recorded a boom in sales of air fryers, microwaves and electric blankets as households squeezed by the cost of living crisis go in search of power-saving alternatives.
Burgeoning engery and food costs have seen demand rise exponentially, according to market research firm GfK, which reported that sales of countertop convection ovens were four times higher in September than in the same month last year.
Skyrocketing demand for airfryers has seen some popular models, including Ninja, sell out entirely. UK supermarket giant Asda said its sales of the product had risen by 320 per cent on year.
Research by energy provider Utilita suggests that air fryers are more energy efficient than using a cooker. An electric cooker costs an average of around £1.05 a day to run, while an air fryer could set you back as little as 17p a day.
GfK also reports that sales of electric cooking pots, such as pressure cookers, rice cookers, slow cookers or multifunctional pots designed to tackle all three, soared by 80 per cent in the same time period.
In the same month, it found that 216 per cent more electric blankets were sold as families go on in search of more cost-effective means of keeping warm into the winter months.
Kelly Whitwick, the head of retail insights at GfK, said consumer concerns over the soaring cost of living had led to a rapid adjustment in UK buying habits.
“Despite such a mild autumn, buyers are already investing heavily in products to help through what is expected to be an incredibly challenging winter.
“In the coming months we expect to see consumers spend more conservatively and focus on items that enable them to save as much money as they can,” she said.
Slow cookers, countertop cooking appliances used to simmer at a lower temperature than other cooking methods, are now the bestselling electrical item at John Lewis. The department store also reports that sales of microwaves were up 40 per cent, while those of smart thermostats were up by a quarter.
And British fashion choices appear to be undergoing a transformation, too, with sales of thermals and slippers soaring.
High street store Lakeland recently sold out of the first batch of electric heated ponchos, although another shipment is expected in November.
