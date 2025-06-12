British man has ‘no idea’ how he escaped doomed Air India aircraft, family say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British man who survived the Air India plane crash has “no idea” how he escaped the aircraft, his relatives have said.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying more than 240 people from the city of Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport, including 53 British nationals, when it collided with a medical college shortly after take-off on Thursday, sparking a huge fireball.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, is believed to be the only survivor of the crash.

Speaking outside the family home in Leicester, his brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, said: “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it.

“I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated.

“He said I have no idea how I exited the plane.”

Speaking to Sky News, Nayan said his brother video called his father moments after the crash to say he had survived.

He said: “He video called my dad as he crashed and said ‘Oh the plane’s crashed. I don’t know where my brother is. I don’t see any other passengers. I don’t know how I’m alive, how I exited the plane’.”

Dr Dhaval Gameti, who treated Mr Ramesh, said: “He was disorientated, with multiple injuries all over his body. But he seems to be out of danger.”

Three Britons who died in the crash were named by the Gloucester Muslim Community on Facebook as Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa and their four-year-old daughter Sara.

Footage circulating online showed how the crash created a huge explosion, with an enormous ball of fire erupting from the aircraft, followed by plumes of black smoke.

Another of Mr Ramesh’s relatives, Jay, said the survivor spoke to his father after the crash and asked after his brother Ajay, who is believed to have also been on the plane.

Jay told PA: “After the crash he spoke to his dad worrying about his brother saying ‘Where’s Ajay’?

“He’s got some injuries on his face. He was painted in blood. He was pretty much covered in blood, that’s what his dad said.

He added: “He’s doing well I think. It’s a big shock. I don’t have many words to describe the incident.”

According to the Hindustan Times, Mr Ramesh said after the crash: “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.”

Downing Street said the public should be prepared for a significant loss of British lives.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has chaired a Cobra meeting of senior ministers about the crash, the PA news agency understands.

Images taken after the incident showed debris from the plane scattered around the area, including parts of the fuselage, tail and landing gear embedded in the B J Medical College building.

Air India said 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Tata Group, the parent company of Air India, said it would provide 10 million rupees (around £86,000) to the families of those who were killed in the crash.

The company said it would also cover the medical costs of those injured and provide support in the “building up” of the medical college the plane crashed into.

UK officials are being deployed to India to support the investigation, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

The King said he was “desperately shocked” and Buckingham Palace said he was being kept updated on the developing situation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK was in constant contact with Indian authorities.

He said: “I think it is important for all friends and family to contact the foreign office so we can roll out this as quickly as possible, but it is an ongoing investigation. It’ll take some time.

“But you know, our hearts and our thoughts are absolutely with the friends and families of all those affected who are going to be absolutely devastated by this awful news.”

Divyansh Singh, vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, told the Associated Press that at least five medical students had been killed and about 50 were injured after the plane hit the college.

Campbell Wilson, the chief executive of Air India, expressed his “deep sorrow”, adding: “This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has stood up a crisis team in India.

Gatwick said a reception centre was being set up for relatives of passengers on board the Air India flight.

It is the first crash involving a Boeing 787 aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

Air India was acquired by Tata Group from the Indian government in January 2022, after racking up billions of pounds of losses.

The airline’s UK operations are at Birmingham, Gatwick and Heathrow, with routes to a number of Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

It started operating flights to Gatwick in March 2023, with 12 weekly departures and five weekly departures to Ahmedabad.

Gatwick said there was no impact on wider flight operations at the airport, but a Thursday evening flight to Goa had been cancelled.

Recent analysis by the PA news agency found it was the worst airline for delays to flights from UK airports last year, with planes taking off by an average of more than 45 minutes later than scheduled.

The airline has gained a poor reputation for delays and cancellations in recent years, partly caused by a lack of funds to purchase spare aircraft parts, which led to some of its fleet being grounded.

The first flight of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft involved in the crash was in December 2013.

The plane was delivered to Air India during the following month.

The FCDO said any British nationals requiring consular assistance, or who have concerns about family or friends, should call 020 7008 5000.