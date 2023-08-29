Air traffic failure: how much do controllers earn?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

They are responsible for ensuring all planes and passengers get to their destination safely and on time, although this week a “technical glitch” delayed hundreds of flights across Britain.

So how much do air traffic controllers get paid, and what qualifications do they need to do the job? The average salary of an air traffic controller is £18,001, according to a UK Government website.

Those in the job can expect to work 35 to 45 hours a week, including weekends and bank holidays. Air traffic controllers with more experience can expect to earn up to £43,469, while senior salaries can rise to over £100,000 at “larger airports”.

In some areas like Prestwick, Scotland, air traffic controllers can earn up to £84,094 a year, but those employed in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, earn less than half this at £32,568.

This week a ‘technical glitch’ delayed hundreds of flights across Britain (AP)

Four of five GCSEs grades nine to four (A* to C) and A Levels or equivalent are needed to get on to an apprenticeship or trainee scheme, which are the two most common routes into the job.

Controllers for Nats, which provides air traffic control services to UK flights, can earn up to £105,265 per year, according to jobs website Glassdoor. The Highlands and Islands Airports salary can reach £75,500, and the Royal Air Force can fetch £47,000 per year.

Once in the job, apprentices or trainees can become area controllers, approach controllers or aerodrome controllers. Area controllers track and guide aircraft flying at “higher altitudes”, based at a regional control centre.

Meanwhile, approach controllers manage aircraft as they approach an airport, and issue instructions to planes that have just taken off.

And aerodrome controllers work in a control tower, giving clearance to land and take off, as well as guiding pilots to the correct position on stands and runways.

Air traffic controllers are expected to relocate to Fareham, Hampshire, while training. Once qualified, applicants can be sent to work anywhere in Britain.

Initial training can take up to one year. Further training can be considered if applicants have aviation experience as a military air traffic controller, or military or commercial pilot.

