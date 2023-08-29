UK air traffic control chaos ‘to last for days’ after 1,200 flights cancelled – latest
The National Air Traffic Services outage prompted the worst single day’s disruption to UK flying since the Icelandic volcano in 2010
Holidaymakers are facing days of travel chaos after a technical fault with the UK’s air traffic control system left hundreds of thousands of airline passengers stranded or delayed.
The outage on one of the busiest days of the year left traffic controllers inputting flight paths manually after their digital systems went down in a “network-wide” computer failure.
An estimated 1,200 flights to and from the UK were cancelled, according to The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder, while thousands more were delayed.
National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said at 3.15pm that it had “identified and remedied” the technical issue, but later warned the ensuing disruption could last further into the week. Nats also said the failure would be investigated “very thoroughly”.
Around one million passengers had been due to fly to and from the UK on the Monday bank holiday, figures suggests – with many facing delays of up to 12 hours.
Have you been affected by delays? If so email andy.gregory@independent.co.uk
What to do if your UK flight has been delayed today
Hundreds of thousands of passengers face major flight delays and cancellations after a technical issue hit UK air traffic control systems on Bank Holiday Monday.
My colleague Rachel Flynn reports on what to do to better deal with delays:
UK flight delays: What to do if you’re flying today
“Be prepared for delays and disruption,” says Simon Calder, The Independent’s Travel Correspondent
Aviation analytics firm releases data on Monday’s flight delays
Yesterday’s technical issues led to the cancellation of 232 flights departing from UK airports, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.
Another 271 arriving flights had to be cancelled, it said.
This equates to about eight per cent of all expected departures and nine per cent of expected arrivals for a single day at UK airports, Cirium added.
British Airways advises passengers to check flight status before leaving for airport
British Airways said it had to make “significant changes” to its schedule and advised passengers booked on short-haul flights yesterday not to go to airports without confirming their flight status.
Aviation analyst Alastair Rosenschein, a former BA pilot, said the air traffic system appeared to have suffered “some kind of patchy failure as opposed to a total shutdown.”
He told Sky News that “the disruption will be quite severe at some airports” and some UK-bound flights would likely have to land in other European countries in order to reduce the flow of inbound planes.
Passengers warned of ‘very high’ delays
European air traffic authority Eurocontrol warned of “very high” delays, and airports both inside and outside the UK told passengers to expect waits and cancellations. Passengers scheduled to fly to Britain from European airports said they were being told to expect delays of several hours or more.
Dozens of flights were canceled at Heathrow, Europe’s busiest air hub, which urged passengers “to only travel to the airport if their flight is confirmed as still operating.”
“Teams across Heathrow are working as hard as they can to minimise the knock-on impacts and assist those whose journeys have been affected,” it said in a statement.
Delays caused by breakdown in automatic flight plan processing
National Air Traffic Services (Nats) says the outage has hit its ability to process flight plans automatically, meaning the plans had to be input manually, a much slower process.
It did not disclose the cause of the problem.
The service said it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety” but that UK airspace remained open.
After fixing the problem, Nats said it was “working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible.“Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.”
UK air traffic control says technical problem 'remedied' as passengers left stranded
Thousands of airline passengers faced delays on Monday after Britain’s air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings across the UK on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
More than three hours after it reported the “technical issue”, flight control operator National Air Traffic Services said it had “identified and remedied” the problem and flights could begin to return to normal.
But scores of flights were canceled, and Heathrow Airport said its schedules would be “significantly disrupted” for the rest of the day.
Lyudmila Hristova said she and her husband had planned to attend a niece’s wedding in Bulgaria, but their flight from Heathrow was canceled.
“Now we are looking for some information on how we can arrange another flight,” she said. “It is so difficult, they just got us out of the airport, it was very rude. There was no information, just some leaflets and that’s it.”
What legal rights do passengers have after air traffic control chaos?
Passengers have been hit by delays and cancellations caused by air traffic control technical problems.
Under UK law, those affected have legal rights which oblige the airlines to provide support to customers flying from a UK airport, arriving in the country on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an EU airport on a UK airline.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website says that in the case of a “significant delay”, the airline must provide a reasonable amount of food and drink, commonly in the form of vouchers, refunds for the cost of calls, and accommodation for passengers stuck overnight and transport to a hotel or their home.
A significant delay is defined as more than two hours for a short-haul flight of under 1,500km, more than three hours for medium haul of up to 3,500km, and more than four hours for long-haul flights.
The CAA accepts airlines are sometimes unable to organise such support, so passengers should make their own “reasonable” arrangements and keep receipts to claim money back, but the authority adds that “luxury hotels and alcohol” are unlikely to be paid for.
Airlines are required to pay compensation if flights arrive more than three hours late, but only when it is their fault, meaning the air traffic control problems could fall under the definition of “exceptional circumstances”, meaning the carriers are exempt from paying out.
Pilot ‘hasn’t seen such chaos in 20 years'
A retired barrister who is stuck in Sardinia claimed an easyJet pilot said he had not seen an incident like this in 20 years.
Gemma Saleh, 43, who teaches part-time at law school and lives in Newcastle, said she boarded an easyJet flight with her family at 11.30am Sardinia time (10.30am London time), which was heading for Gatwick, and she remained on the plane for close to two hours.
She said: “We were told as we started to taxi there was an issue with the air traffic computer but he didn’t know more and we’d wait on the tarmac until we got a slot.
“[The pilot] also said as we are ‘rescue’ we would be able to find a slot soon, maybe 30 mins.
“He’s not seen this in 20 years.”
In pictures: Heathrow airport
Here are some photographs from Heathrow airport, which was hardest hit by Monday’s travel chaos:
Diabetic traveller says he’s run out of my night-time insulin and fears he’ll be stranded for days
Azad Azeez, who is diabetic, was due to fly back from Gibraltar on Monday after already rearranging a flight days earlier due to thunderstorms over France.
He told The Independent the next available flight would be on 3 September - almost a week later.
He said: “Our flight back home from Gibraltar was due to leave on Thursday 24/8 but was cancelled due to thunderstorms over France. The next available flight back wasn’t until today and now we’re sitting at the airport as our flights have been cancelled again due to the air traffic failure, we have little to no money left and it’s looking like we won’t be able to get a seat till Sunday 3/9.”
Talking about his health fears, he added: “We have no idea what we’re going to do for accommodation at this point as they want us to pay for it and claim back after.
“I’ve already missed 3 days of work and now will miss another week. I’m type 1 diabetic and have run out of my night time insulin. My sensor will die in 4 days with no way of getting another one. No one seems to be of any help.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies