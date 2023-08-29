Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s the £80m question: Why are airlines facing enormous financial losses while their passengers endure extreme distress?

The last week of August is a time of high demand for air travel, especially from returning holidaymakers. Because of the UK’s limited airport infrastructure, especially in southeast England, there is precious little slack in the system: Heathrow and Gatwick are, respectively, the busiest two-runway and single-runway airports in the world.

So the UK’s normally well-regarded air traffic control (ATC) system needed to be working perfectly on bank holiday Monday.

At 11.24am on Monday I began to get reports from airlines of an “ATC failure affecting entire UK airspace”. Within 15 minutes I asked Nats, the national air-traffic service, what was happening.

Just before noon, the company told me: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

That last line raises the bar for official understatement. The entire UK aviation industry could see the only possible consequence was severe disruption. And so it proved, with almost 1,600 UK-touching flights cancelled on Monday and an estimated quarter-million passengers waking on Tuesday somewhere they did not want or expect to be.

On Monday evening I asked Nats a dozen questions, which I shall share with you.

Nature of issue?

The cause?

Time it occurred?

Time when impact began on flights?

Time it was fixed?

Time normal service resumed?

Whether priority was given to long-haul flights?

NATS’ assessment on number of flights affected/cancelled/diverted?

Any assurance that it will not happen again?

What lessons NATS has learnt from the event?

Whether airlines can expect any recompense from Nats?

Whether individual passengers can expect any recompense from Nats?

By 1pm on Tuesday the organisation had not replied. I note that the operations director, Juliet Kennedy, said: “The issue we had earlier meant that our automatic system which provides controllers with details of every aircraft and its route wasn’t working.

“Instead, to manage safety, we had to limit the number of flights we could manage.”

But that doesn’t take us very far. Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Europe’s biggest budget airline, Ryanair, had no more luck than me. In a video message, he said: “It’s not acceptable that UK Nats simply allow their computer systems to be taken down, and everybody’s flights get cancelled or delayed.”

With an information vacuum, here comes some speculation.

Foul up is far more likely than foul play in these circumstances, so I shall pin the blame on some weakness in the monumentally complex Nats computer system.

Several sources have told me that a French airline filed a dodgy flight plan that made no digital sense. The Nats system should automatically have identified an anomaly and spat out the plan, saying “try again”.

Yet instead, the flight plan was ingested and set in train a shutdown of the entire system. The closest analogy I can come up with is a spanner being thrown into an extremely well-tuned machine – let’s say an aircraft engine – and shutting the whole thing down. The big question Nats has to answer is: why wasn’t there protection against said spanner, and what is being done to avoid a repeat?

Safety was never an issue: UK air-traffic control has a well-deserved reputation for superb professionalism. But with so much emotional and financial cost being paid by passengers and airlines, the air-traffic control provider has some explaining to do. Very soon.