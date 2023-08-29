Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Flight cancellations are continuing as airlines struggle to recover from the four-hour failure of the main air-traffic control system across the UK on bank holiday Monday.

The outage left aircraft and flight crew out of position after the severe disruption on Monday 28 August, with an estimated 1,200 flights to and from the UK cancelled.

Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, grounded more than 80 flights on Tuesday, while British Airways also grounded more than 60 flights.

National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said on Monday at 3.15pm that it had “identified and remedied” the technical issue, but warned the ensuing disruption could last further into the week.

So how likely is it that your travel plans will be impacted by the chaos outlined above? The Independent’s travel correspondent is ready to answer all your questions on this on Wednesday morning (30 August).

What are your rights? Can you claim compensation? Will there be more cancellations in the coming days?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand from 9-10am GMT, on Wednesday 30 August to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Then join us live on this page from 9am as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.