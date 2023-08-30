Simon Calder explains how travellers can get money back in air traffic control chaos

The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder has outlined how stranded Brits can get money back from airlines following the air traffic control failure.

Simon has clarified the difference between compensation and reimbursements.

He said: “If your flight is cancelled, the airline has a strict obligation to deliver a duty of care.

“This includes getting you back as soon as possible, getting you a hotel room, getting your meals. All of that the airline has to do and if they’re not booking a hotel for you, then you keep the receipts and claim it back.

“But, nobody is going to get cash compensation because it’s clearly not the airline’s fault.”