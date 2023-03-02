Aldi reveals 30 locations where it wants to open stores

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aldi has revealed it will be opening 40 new stores over the next year and has revealed locations of where it wants 30 of the branches to be.

The 30 sites are said to be “priority” locations for the budget store.

The opening of 40 new branches is expected to create 6,000 jobs, according to The Mirror.

The opening of 40 new branches is expected to create 6,000 jobs (Getty Images)

Aldi said it plans to invest more than £400 million in store development over the coming year as it targets new and refurbished stores across the UK, including in the Midlands, North West, North East, Yorkshire and coastal towns.

The supermarket said the new stores are as a result of high demand for low cost groceries.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher here are still some towns and areas that either don’t have access to an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.

“To meet that demand, we need to open more stores and it’s our mission to keep driving our ambitious expansion plan to achieve that.”

The supermarket is targeting empty office blocks and new housing locations as well as freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development for the new stores, and are prioritising sites with good visibility and access and around 100 dedicated parking spots.

Aldi is currently recruiting for 450 jobs across its 11 Regional Distribution Centres around the UK.

It comes after the supermarket recently increased pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse colleagues, with warehouse selectors now receiving a minimum starting salary of £13.18 per hour.

Budget supermarket food is seeing average annual price rises of 21.5 per cent, MailOnline reported.

The Which? tracker found that prices were up by 23.6 per cent at Lidl and by 22.5 per cent at Aldi.

An Aldi spokesperson earlier said: “We are working hard to shield shoppers from industry-wide inflation, and our promise to our customers is that we will always provide the lowest grocery prices in Britain.”

The 30 locations are:

1. Birmingham

2. Warwick

3. Wellingborough

4. Cathcart, Glasgow

5. Drylaw, Edinburgh

6. Bonnyrigg

7. Wilmslow

8. Wigan

9. Penwortham

10. Barry

11. Torquay

12. Saltash

13. Basildon

14. Rayleigh

15. St Albans

16. York

17. Harrogate

18. Scarborough

19. Sunderland

20. Chesterfield

21. Ossett

22. Formby

23. Upton

24. Liverpool

25. Chesterton

26. Tunbridge Wells

27. Worthing

28. Bath

29. Oxford

30. Dorchester