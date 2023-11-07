Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The justice secretary has joined calls for organisers to postpone pro-Palestine protests after the Metropolitan Police said demonstrations over Remembrance weekend are “not appropriate”.

Alex Chalk said advice from the force to delay a march planned for Armistice Day was “wise” and should be “taken very seriously”.

“I think those recommendations should be adhered to. I think the organisers should give the greatest possible weight to that recommendation from the police and I think they should abide by it. Not because I say it, but because the police say it,” he told Times Radio.

“And I think that advice from the police should be taken very seriously and I would invite the protest leaders to do so.”

Mr Chalk said he acknowledged the right to protest was important, but that police advice should be followed.

“It’s a matter for the police and the police came out yesterday and they, of course, have to weigh up a number of competing considerations,” he said, during another interview on BBC Radio 4.

“Of course, there is the right to protest, which is important, but also concerns about public safety. Now, they have been very clear that having weighed all that up, their strong request is that these marches don’t take place and we support the police in that. We think that it’s wise advice.”

But Mr Chalk declined to repeat Suella Braverman’s description of pro-Palestinian demonstrations as “hate marches”.

Senior police officers have urged organisers to cancel demonstrations planned for the coming Armistice weekend (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

He told Today: “There is no doubt there are elements on these marches that I’m afraid are espousing hate... but equally there will be those people who are there expressing their anguish at some of the untold suffering.”

His comments come after the senior officers said they were concerned breakaway groups “intent on fuelling disorder” will commit crimes if the protest on November 11 goes ahead.

In a public appeal to organisers on Monday, deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “Our message to organisers is clear: Please, we ask you to urgently reconsider. It is not appropriate to hold any protests in London this weekend.”

The calls to delay came amid growing political pressure on police to use their powers to request a banning order for the event, after Rishi Sunak said the protest would be an “affront to the British public”.

Mr Braverman, the home secretary, welcomed the Met’s statement. “The hate marchers need to understand that decent British people have had enough of these displays of thuggish intimidation and extremism,” she wrote on X.

People at a rally in Trafalgar Square, London, last weekend during Stop the War coalition's call for a Palestine ceasefire (PA)

Organisers have so far defied the Met’s plea to postpone their march, which is planned to take place away from Whitehall and the Cenotaph and will start after the two-minutes silence is observed. No protests are planned for Sunday, when the main Remembrance commemorations are due to take place.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign, speaking for a coalition of organisers, said they will continue “peacefully marching, as planned”. The group said police had not provided “any evidence” to support their fears of breakout groups clashing on November 11.

The organisers added: “We recognise the political pressure being placed on the police by the Government and right-wing political groups.

“However, we emphasise that they had and have a responsibility to withstand that pressure and act to uphold democratic freedoms.

“We will be holding a protest on Saturday and we invite all people of conscience to join us in peacefully marching as planned.”

Police chiefs have the power to ask Ms Braverman for a banning order if they believe the protests present a risk of serious public disorder. But the Met has so far resisted calls to do so and has yet to comment on whether it will make use of the powers under Section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986.

The Mayor of London has said decisions over banning protests are strictly an operational matter for the Met, which would have to be approved by the home secretary.

On Monday, the prime minister said police had the government’s “absolute and total backing” to clamp down on disruption.

Mr Sunak added: “Remembrance Day is a time for national reflection. It is a time when I know the whole country will come together to pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe.”

Four police officers were attacked with fireworks and six people were arrested during last Saturday’s pro-Palestine protest after thousands gathered in Trafalgar Square. Demonstrators have been flocking to the capital for weekly protests over the Israel-Gaza conflict calling for a ceasefire since 7 October.

Protest plans for this Saturday were thought to be largely agreed with Met officials last week – with proposals expected to be finalised on Monday - until the force called for organisers to postpone.

The Met said the request to postpone was despite the positive work of organisers who have supported tens of thousands of people to protest peacefully in the previous rallies.