A 21-year-old Amazon worker is missing after failing to show up for work 10 days ago.

Upale Kaloshi was last seen on Saturday, May 21 and was reported missing the following day after he failed to show up to his night shift at an Amazon warehouse in Dartford, his family said.

Mr Kaloshi is from Deptford, south-east London, and is believed to have travelled to the Dover area. Police said they are concerned for Mr Kaloshi’s welfare.

He is described as 6ft, 1 and he is believed to have been wearing white trousers, a black jumper, black trainers, headphones and carrying a small black rucksack when he was last seen.

Mr Kaloshi’s brother Lukundo Kaloshi said his disappearance has created a “sense of helplessness” within the family.

“This is completely opposite from what he’s normally like,” he told The Voice.

The family reported him missing as soon as they discovered he had not turned up for work. Lukundo said his family tried to call his brother after he was reported missing, but he did not answer.

Mr Kaloshi’s sister said the police search only began 48 hours after the 21-year-old was reported missing because he does not have any mental health issues. She added her family cannot eat or sleep since her brother went missing.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “The public’s help is sought to find a missing man thought to be in the Dover area.

“Upale Kaloshi is from Deptford, south-east London, where he was reported missing on Sunday 21 May 2023.

“It is believed the 21-year-old may have since travelled to the Dover area and officers are concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone who has seen Mr Kaloshi, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call 101, quoting reference 23-0467, Kent Police said.