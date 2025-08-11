Amber heat health alert for parts of England amid warning ‘rise in deaths likely’
Warnings issued for London, the West Midlands, the East Midlands, the East of England and the South East
An amber heat health alert has been issued for large parts of England, with authorities warning soaring temperatures this week are likely to cause a rise in deaths.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued alerts in London, the West Midlands, the East Midlands, the East of England and the South East, which are due to come into effect at 9am on Tuesday.
It warns that there could be a rise in deaths particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. However, it added that there may also be impacts on younger age groups, with a likely increase in demand for health and social care services.
The amber alerts are set to remain in place until 6pm on Wednesday, with yellow alerts in place for the remainder of England at the same time.
More follows...
