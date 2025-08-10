UK braced for fourth heatwave of summer with temperatures to peak at 34C
The heatwave will peak on Tuesday and it will remain hot throughout the week
The Met Office has warned the UK could see temperatures climb to as high as 34C this week as the fourth heatwave of the summer is set to sweep the country.
The forecaster predicted Monday will see highs of 31C, before the heatwave peaks on Tuesday, with areas seeing temperatures reach 33C or 34C.
It is then set to remain hot throughout the week, according to the weather service, with temperatures reaching 32 or 33C on Wednesday, and 29C or 30C on Thursday and Friday.
Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told The Independent: “The heatwave is looking likely to last the rest of the week. Beyond that, it should be a bit cooler.”
However, he said warm conditions are expected to last well into September. Although he did warn: “Through the week ahead, there is a risk of thunderstorms at times, with the heat and humidity.”
But Britons can expect a “largely dry and settled” August, he said, with temperatures looking to remain above average, particularly in the south of the UK.
“There is an overall picture of high pressure, and a settled month seems to be main theme,” Mr Dewhurst said, despite some potentially chillier winds hitting the eastern coast.
“But I wouldn’t write off summer just yet,” he added.
Forecasters added there is also a risk of infrequent outbreaks of rain alongside the high heat.
The high temperatures on consecutive days would mean the UK hitting its fourth heatwave of the summer.
Forecasters at the Met Office said that, in addition to high daytime heat, warm nights are also likely in south-eastern parts of the UK.
They add that there is a chance of a tropical night in a few places, where temperatures do not drop below 20C overnight.
Mr Dewhurst said: “Into Wednesday, we just start to see the high pressure edge away a bit.
“It allows the low pressure to the west to edge in a bit, so with a bit more cloud, temperatures may just be a bit lower, but we could still see it as high as the low 30s.
“On Thursday, temperatures are set to peak around 29C, again with a bit more cloud around and a few showers, before a drier Friday with sunny spells ahead of the weekend.”