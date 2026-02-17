Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lawyer for Virginia Giuffre has said that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be granted “safe passage” to the United States to give evidence regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, David Boies argued that Andrew has an “obligation” to disclose what he knows about the late financier and should be able to do so without fear of arrest.

The remarks follow former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s statement that anyone asked to testify on Epstein, including the former prince, should appear before a congressional committee.

Mr Boies said: “He has an obligation to tell what he knows. Now, I also think that if he’s afraid of being arrested in the United States, we ought to give him safe passage to come to the United States to testify, because we don’t want there to be any excuse for him not coming and telling what he knows.

“But he knows a lot. How much I don’t know myself because they gave up in the litigation we had against them just before his deposition was supposed to be taken.

“I don’t think anybody knows how much he knows, but we know he knows a lot from his contact, and whatever he knows, even if was a little bit, he has an obligation to share that.”

Mr Boies believes the information released in the so-called Epstein files earlier this month is enough to warrant an investigation into 20 men and women, including Andrew, for possible wrongdoing.

He said: “I think that it certainly is something that justifies an investigation, what he knew and when he knew it, what he knew about her age, what he knew about the extent to which she was coerced.

“He clearly knew that Jeffrey Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell were trafficking these girls. Now, whether he knew that they were under age, whether he knew that there was force and coercion involved, that is something that is state of mind that I think, before I made a judgment on that I’d want to see more evidence. But it’s certainly something that’s worth investigating.”

His calls add to mounting pressure on Andrew. Earlier on Tuesday, the chairman of the cross-party Business and Trade Committee said there is potential for MPs to investigate his work as a trade envoy.

Emails released in the Epstein files appear to show the former duke – who served as trade envoy between 2001 and 2011 – sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with the paedophile financier.

Thames Valley Police previously said it has held discussions with specialists from the Crown Prosecution Service about the allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports.

Asked about Lord Peter Mandelson, Britain’s former US ambassador facing similar calls to testify, Mr Boies said the peer, like Andrew, has an obligation to do so and neither should fear the US will “seize them at the border”.

Offering a pardon to disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for information, however, would be a “travesty”, Mr Boies said.

After the convicted Epstein associate remained silent when questioned by the House Oversight Committee last week, her lawyer wrote on X that she would be willing to answer questions “if granted clemency by President Trump”.

In response, Mr Boies said: “There is no basis, none, for clemency. To give clemency or pardon to a person who played the role that she did in the victimisation of dozens, hundreds of young girls and young women would be a travesty.

“I think that the chances that President Trump’s going to do that are small, but I think if that were to happen, it would be an outrage.”

Andrew has previously strongly denied any wrongdoing.