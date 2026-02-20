Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have urged his former bodyguards to “consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard” is relevant to their inquiries.

The Metropolitan force said they were identifying and contacting former and serving close protection officers of the former Duke of York, urging them to share any information that could assist with their investigation.

Detectives are also working with authorities in the US to establish whether London airports had been used to “facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation”, after former prime minister Gordon Brown called for police to “urgently” re-examine claims that women, or girls, were trafficked to the UK aboard flights to Stansted.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is understood to be considering a law change that would remove the former prince from the line of succession after police have finished their investigation.

On Friday, the Met said no new reports of alleged sexual offences have been made since the release of millions of pages of documents related to Epstein by the US Department of Justice.

open image in gallery The former prince was caught on camera following his arrest on Thursday for misconduct in public office ( Reuters )

It said: “We are assessing this information and are actively seeking further detail from law enforcement partners, including those in the United States.

“Separately, the Met is identifying and contacting former and serving officers who may have worked closely, in a protection capacity, with Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor. They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us.”

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.

The royal family is facing its greatest crisis in decades as the police search of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, entered its second day and is expected to continue into Monday.

open image in gallery Royal Lodge, with 30 rooms, was home to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor for more than two decades ( Shutterstock )

The 66-year-old was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his birthday on Thursday and released under investigation after 11 hours of police questioning.

Officers are looking into claims that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor shared sensitive information with the disgraced financier while serving as the UK’s trade envoy – a role he was forced to leave after it emerged he had continued his friendship with Epstein after his conviction for sex offences.

Searches of the Royal Lodge began soon after his arrest, with officers returning on Friday to continue to comb through the 30-room estate, which was home to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor for over two decades. Several unmarked vehicles were seen entering the gates as uniformed officers patrolled the 98-acre grounds.

“Searches in Berkshire are ongoing and are likely to be ongoing until Monday,” Thames Valley Police told The Independent.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest marks the greatest challenge to the monarchy since the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936, whose decision to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson triggered a constitutional upheaval.

open image in gallery Searches of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home entered their second day and are expected to continue over the weekend into Monday ( Getty )

The days-long search could spark a fresh scandal for the royals after significant time and resources were spent trying to contain the controversy arising from Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with Epstein.

It comes amid growing calls for the former duke to be removed from the line of succession as he remains eighth in line to the throne despite the scandal.

The move would require an act of parliament, and The Independent understands the government will consider introducing legislation to allow his removal once the police investigation has concluded. Any changes to the line of succession will also require consultation and agreement with the other realms, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Parliament would have to consider “when the time is right” to pass such a law change, adding that “naturally the monarchy will want to make sure he can never become king”.

Meanwhile, Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, called for a “full statutory inquiry” following the former prince’s arrest, which could include looking into other public figures.

open image in gallery Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has said Mr Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the line of succession ( PA )

“We obviously need to wait for the legal process to make its way, but I would say we really need a full statutory inquiry into public figures from institutions, where crimes have been committed – if they’ve been committed – what we knew, what other people in those institutions knew and, where necessary, to make sure that the appropriate people are removed,” he said.

Earlier this week, Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, told the BBC that she believed Mr Moutbatten-Windsor should have his succession rights revoked.

That sentiment was echoed in a YouGov poll that showed 82 per cent of Britons believe he should be cut from the line of succession, with only 6 per cent believing that he should not. The survey of 7,242 adults, released on Friday, found 12 per cent of respondents did not know either way.

open image in gallery Police were present at Royal Lodge, the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in Windsor ( PA )

Meanwhile, Princess Anne continued her royal duties with a visit to Yorkshire Crisps on Friday, ignoring a reporter who asked from across the car park if she had spoken to her younger brother since his arrest.

King Charles has expressed his “deepest concern” over news of his brother’s arrest and added that “the law must take its course” in a statement on Thursday. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are yet to comment on his arrest.