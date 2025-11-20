Deadline day for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as Trump approves Epstein file release

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has until the end of the day to respond to calls for him to give evidence over paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in the US.

Members of the US Congress wrote to the former prince at the start of the month seeking an interview with him in connection with his “long-standing friendship” with Epstein.

The committee on oversight and government reform, which is investigating the late financier’s sex trafficking operations and the US government’s handling of the case, said it had identified “financial records containing notations such as ‘massage for Andrew’ that raise serious questions”. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor was given until 20 November to respond.

It comes as US president Donald Trump announced he has signed a bill to force the Justice Department to release all of its files related to Epstein following an almost-unanimous vote in the House of Representatives.

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been called to answer questions in the US (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) ( PA Archive )

President Trump had previously opposed the release of the files, branding the calls a “Democrat hoax”, but over the weekend made an 180-degree turn and said he had “nothing to hide”.

Former Duke of York Andrew was stripped of his titles by his brother King Charles following fresh allegations against him emerged in accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir. Ms Giuffre claims he had sex with her on three separate occasions, allegations he strenuously denies.

He has faced increasing pressure from US lawmakers to answer questions over his friendship with Epstein. Some Democrats have previously suggested he could even speak over video link and with a lawyer present.

The written request made to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor is not a subpoena, which would compel him to give evidence, but a request made on behalf of committee members. It is unclear what US lawmakers may choose to do next if the former prince does not respond to their call.

open image in gallery The former prince was stripped of his titles earlier this month ( PA Wire )

US house committees have the power to use subpoenas to summon individuals they wish to speak to, meaning the former prince could be compelled to give evidence.

While immediate members of the royal family have diplomatic immunity, Professor Bob Morris from University College London’s Constitution Unit previously explained the privilege only extends to heads of state.

“[It] is a concept devised to protect the position of heads of state, but heads of state only, not the members of their family in their function as head of state,” he said.

Additionally, Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent exit from public life and the removal of his titles means he is now, for all intents and purposes, considered a commoner.

Signed by 16 members of Congress the letter to the former Duke of York read: “The committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr Epstein’s co-conspirators and enablers, and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations.

“Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation.

“In the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, we request that you cooperate with the committee’s investigation by sitting for a transcribed interview with the committee.”