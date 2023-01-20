Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Influencer Andrew Tate is still making money from online shout-outs to fans on the website Cameo despite being detained in a Romanian jail.

The site allows fans to purchase personalised videos from celebrities, with notable members including Tiger King star Carole Baskin, musician Alice Cooper and Baywatch star David Hasselhoff.

Charging £4000 per video, Tate is still listed on the celeb-messaging site. His profile claims that he is available for film clips that would be the perfect present for “birthdays, graduations and even the holiday season”.

Fans who pay up to £4100 can access a personal “pep-talk” from Mr Tate, with the high prices rendering him the second most expensive celebrity on the site. Floyd Mayweather, who occupies the top spot, charges £12,267 per video.

YouTube is still promoting Tate’s programme, The Real World, despite allegations of human trafficking, sexual assault and rape which have seen both Tate and his brother, Tristan, detained.

On Friday, a Romanian court extended the police custody of the pair until 27 February, launching fresh raids on properties linked to Tate in which £3.2 million worth of assets were seized. Some 29 high-value items – including luxury vehicles, watches and cash – were removed in a raid on his compound in Bucharest.

Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman from Romania’s anti-organised crime agency Diicot, revealed that prosecutors requested a second 30-day extension to keep the pair in detention on Thursday.

That request was granted on Friday. The detail behind the Tate brothers’ extended detention will be released in a written statement.

Tate was initially detained in December, charged with being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape. His brother Tristan Tate and two Romanian women are also being detained in the same case.

Born Emory Andrew Tate III, the accused is an American-British social media personality, businessman and former professional kickboxer. He had become infamous for posing with fast cars and guns and gained notoriety for his misogynist views.