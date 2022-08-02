Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have lost a Supreme Court bid to block the withdrawal of his life-support pending a review of his case by a UN committee.

Archie was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.

For four months, he has been in a coma and kept alive by ventilation and drug treatments at the Royal London Hospital in east London.

Doctors have said they believe it is “highly likely” he is brain-stem dead and argued it is in his best interest for life-support to end.

The Supreme Court ruling was handed down today on the same day that the life-support was due to be withdrawn.

It comes after the Court of Appeal ruled yesterday that the treatment should not continue beyond noon today.

On Sunday, the day before the Court of Appeal ruling, health secretary Steve Barclay wrote to the judges to ask that they urgently review the matter in light of the UN committee’s request to continue keeping Archie on life-support.

Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since April (Hollie Dance/PA)

A previous High Court ruling heard that Archie’s “every bodily function is now maintained by artificial means”.

In refusing permission to appeal, a panel of three Supreme Court justices concluded the Court of Appeal “made the correct decision”.

In a lengthy statement announcing their decision, Lords Hodge, Kitchin and Stephens said: “As this panel stated in its note of determination last week, the justices have great sympathy with the plight of Archie’s devoted parents who face a circumstance that is every parent’s nightmare – the loss of a much-loved child.”

The judges continued: “It has to be borne in mind that, sadly, the central issue between Archie’s parents on the one hand and the NHS trust, which is supported by Archie’s very experienced guardian, has not been about Archie’s recovery but about the timing and manner of his death.

“As Sir Andrew MacFarlane recorded in his earlier judgment of July 25, there is no prospect of any meaningful recovery.

“Even if life-sustaining treatment were to be maintained, Archie would die in the course of the next few weeks through organ failure and then heart failure.

“The maintenance of the medical regime, as (Mr Justice Hayden) held in his very sympathetic judgment, ‘serves only to protract his death’.

“That conclusion was one which the judge reached only ‘with the most profound regret’.”

Archie’s parents Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance outside the Royal London Hospital (PA)

The panel concluded: “According to the law of England and Wales, Archie’s best interests and welfare are the paramount consideration.

“The panel reaches this conclusion with a heavy heart and wishes to extend its deep sympathy to Archie’s parents at this very sad time.”

Archie’s mother Hollie Dance believes that her son may have been participating in an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.

Before the Supreme Court announced its decision, Ms Dance said: “We are having to battle over every decision with the hospital.

“There is nothing dignified in how we are being treated as a family in this situation. We do not understand what the rush is and why all of our wishes are being denied.

“I know Archie’s still with us. Archie’s showing very different signs to what the clinicians are actually putting over to the courts. He’s very much there, he’s progressing in so many ways.”