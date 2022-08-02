Archie Battersbee is “progressing in so many ways”, his mother Hollie Dance has said.

The 12-year-old’s life support treatment is due to be withdrawn on Tuesday (2 August) after the Court of Appeal ruled that it should not continue beyond 12:00 BST.

Judges refused Archie’s parents permission to appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court, however, they believe he is showing signs of progression.

“He’s got a very good, stable heartbeat,” his mother said.

“He holds his own blood pressure, he’s gaining weight.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.